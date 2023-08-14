Police narrowly escape gunfire during raid at gambling den in Delhi

Delhi Police officers had a narrow escape after shots were fired at them during a raid at a gambling den in the Samaypur Badli area.



The accused, who ran a gambling racket, also thrashed the police personnel. One of the attackers was said to be a woman. The incident took place on Thursday night.

“The injured police personnel have been identified as ASI Vijendra and constables Satyendra, Pradeep, and Robin. They were attacked with rods, knives, and sticks and had to run to save their lives,” said a source in the Delhi Police.

The source said the police got a tip-off that Bhola and Mange, who are siblings, were running a gambling den in Samaypur Badli. It was learnt that liquor was also being sold to the customers.

The police then formed a team which went to raid the place and nab the accused. The police saw that people were gambling and drinking liquor without any fear.

The police asked them to shut down the place, which led to an argument. One of the police constables showed them his I-card, but the accused pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the police team.

The police source said that Simran, the sister of Bhola, also attacked the police personnel.

“The police were shocked to see their behaviour. They first tried to record a video, which also irked the accused. The police also fired in the air in self-defence. The accused even tried to strangle ASI Vijender, but others saved him,” the source said.

The police said that an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC has been lodged. All the accused are said to be on the run.

