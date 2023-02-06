Police Need Help to Trace Accused in Raghavendra Achar Murder Case

Mangaluru: The Mangalore City Police released the photograph of the accused on February 6, in connection with the murder of Raghavendra Achar who was stabbed to death at the Mangalore Jewellers shop on February 3.

The accused came to the Mangalore Jewellers shop situated on Balmatta Road, Mangaluru in the guise of a customer and stabbed the staff, Raghavendra Achar to death.

The photograph of the accused was found in the CCTV footage. If anyone has any information about the said person, they are requested to inform the following mobile phone numbers of the officers under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Commissionerate. The details of the informer will be kept confidential.

If anyone has any information or come across the accused in the photograph, please call:

ACP CCB, Mangalore City – PA Hegde 9945054333,

ACP Central Sub Division – Mahesh Kumar -9480805320

