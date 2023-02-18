Police Need Help to Trace Family of Deceased John

Mangaluru: The Mangalore North Police need help to trace the family members of a person who died at the Wenlock hospital without responding to treatment on February 17.

The deceased has been identified as John. John was treated in the Government Wenlock hospital, he was an alcoholic and had no information about his whereabouts or his accomplices. John died in the hospital without responding to the treatment. In this connection, a case has been registered in the Mangaluru North Police station to trace the family members of the deceased so that the final rights will be held.

The deceased has black and white mixed hair with a wheatish complexion, a slim body and a black mole on his lower chest.

If anyone comes across the family members of the deceased person, they are requested to contact the following officers in person or by telephone.

Police Inspector, Mangalore North Police Station 0824-2220516, Mobile No. 9480805338 Police Sub-Inspector (C&SU-1), Mangalore North Police Station 0824-2220516, Mobile No. 9480805345 Police Sub-Inspector (Crime), Mangalore North Police Station 0824-2220516, Mobile No. No. 9480802338

