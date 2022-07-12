Police Officer Sustains Minor Injuries after Minister Kota’s Escort Vehicle Accident

Udupi: An escort police officer sustained minor injuries after the vehicle escorting Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary met with an accident on NH 66 near Santhekatte here on July 12.

According to sources, minister Kota Srinivas Poojary was on his way to attend Chief minister Bommai’s Mangaluru meeting. When the escort vehicle was on its way to Mangaluru, a truck that was in the adjacent lane suddenly moved to the right without a turn signal. To avoid hitting the truck, the driver of the escort vehicle applied hard brakes, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The escort officer, Ganesh Alva, sustained minor injuries. The Minister took the injured officer in his car to a private hospital in Udupi and got him admitted.