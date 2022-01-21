Police on Duty Manhandled at Yeyyadi Junction, Two Arrested

Mangaluru: The Kadri Police arrested two persons for manhandling police on duty at Yeyyadi Junction here on January 21.

The arrested have been identified as Danny Paul (39) from Padavinangady and Maxim Joseph Noronha (54) from Konchady.

According to the police, on January 18, at around 10:10 pm, police constables from Mangaluru East police station, Beerendra S Meti and Shivannada D T were on the way home on their motorbike. When they reached Yeyyadi Junction, the accused in the car bearing registered number KA 18 MG 0007, used foul language, got down from the car and snatched the bike key. The accused also manhandled one of the CPC’s Beerendra, called him fake police and manhandled him. They also threatened the CPCs with life.

Police Constable Shivannada D T filed a complaint in the Mangaluru East Police station in regard to the incident. Based on the complaint, the Mangaluru East police have arrested Danny and Maxim and seized the car used during the crime.