Police Open Fire at Accused in Panambur Murder Case in Self Defense at Mulki

Mangaluru: The police opened fire at the accused in the rowdy sheeter Raja alias Raghavendra murder case, after they assaulted the police personnel at the Global Heritage Layout, Mulki here on June 11.

Arjun Moodshedde

Manoj alias Bindas Manoj

Recalling the murder incident which took place on 7 June 2022, where a rowdy sheeter was attacked by two persons believed to be his own friends, on a two-wheeler on Meena Kali Road, Baikampady under the Panambur police station limits, died in the hospital. The deceased was Raja alias Raghavendra (28), who belongs to the Kulal (potter) community. As per sources, Raja was the main accused in the murder case of Guddekoppa Sandesh, who was killed in 2019 November at a bar at Surathkal. Nine people including Raja were arrested in that case.

According to the police on June 11, CCB Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad along with PSI Nagendra, ASI Santhosh Poojary and ASI David were taking the accused to Mulki in order to arrest others accused in the murder case. When they reached the Global Heritage Layout, accused Arjun Moodshedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj tried to escape after assaulting the police.

Sensing danger, CCB Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad opened fire at Arjun and Manoj who have been injured in the legs. Two rounds out of the three were fired out at the accused. Both the injured have been shifted to Srinivas Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

In the incident, PSI Nagendra, ASI Sudhir Poojary and ASI David sustained injuries and were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police commissioner Shashi Kumar IPS, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar arrived at the spot for further investigation.