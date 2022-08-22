Police Open Fire at Accused Trying to Escape

Mangaluru: The police opened fire on an accused in various cases, including an attempt to murder case, when he tried to escape during transport to the spot for investigation under the Mangaluru Rural Police Station limits.

Mista alias Mushtaq was injured while the police shot at him when he tried to escape from them.

According to the police, on August 19, an attempt to murder case was filed against Mista. Based on the complaint, the Mangaluru Rural police arrested Mista. On August 22, the police took Mista for a spot inspection. When they reached Kambala village, he tried to escape after assaulting the police.

Sensing danger, the Mangaluru Rural police opened fire at Mista and arrested him.

