Police Open Fire on Rowdy Sheeter in Self Defense at Konaje

Mangaluru: The police opened fire on a rowdy sheeter after he attacked and tried to escape from them at Asaigoli, Konaje station limits here, on July 17.

On July 17, at around 6:45 am, the Ullal police led by Inspector Sandeep were escorting the accused, Mukthar to Asaigoli to identify the vehicles used for the crimes. Notorious criminal Mukthar had been absconding since 2017. He has committed various crimes, with 15 cases registered against him. He could not be arrested for the past five years for six cases. Recently, the Konaje police arrested Mukthar.

On July 17, while the Ullal police were escorting him to identify the vehicles used for crimes, he tried to escape by assaulting the police on duty. In retaliation and self-defence, Inspector Sandeep fired two rounds, one in the air and another on the accused.

Mukthar was injured in the leg, and police constables Akbar and Vasu were also injured. All the injured were shifted to the K S Hegde Hospital. Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar N IPS also visited the spot and the hospital for further investigations.