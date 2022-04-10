Police Personnel Unleash Hidden Talents During ‘Mangaluru Police Habba – 2022’

Mangaluru: Under the leadership of Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar IPS, the Mangaluru police are getting a lot of opportunities to exhibit their hidden talents. As soon as he took charge as the top cop, he organized a month-long fitness workshop for the police personnel to keep them fit and healthy, later he organized a Cricket Match “Police Commissioner’s Cup-2022” for the police personnel. And on April 9, Shashi Kumar created history by organizing “Mangaluru Police Habba – 2022”, at the Father Muller Convention Center.

The programme began with a prayer dance. Police Commission Shashi Kumar welcomed the gathering. In his welcome speech, CP Shashi Kumar said, “All 365 days of the year, our police officers and staff work around the clock and today we have dedicated a day for them and their families. This is a meaningful day for all of us”.

Addressing the gathering PDJ Murlidhar Pai said, “Today Mangaluru police have organized “Police Habba 2022″, which is a continuation of the Police Sports meet. This cultural programme is very important to the police personnel to relieve their stress. Such programmes should be held continuously so that the police personnel can perform their duties well in any situation”.

Addressing the gathering Film Director S P Rajendra Singh Babu said, “This is a unique evening, Police commissioner N Sashi Kumar is the superstar of Mangalore. When people see Darshan or Puneet Rajkumar on the screen they are happy and applaud but in Mangaluru when the Police commissioner comes on stage people widely applaud him for his leadership because he doesn’t have an ego, he sings and dances freely without any discrimination. The Police work is hectic, nowadays we see a lot of clashes, drug peddling, and other issues and police are working 24X7 to maintain the law and order”.

He further said, “If we are safe in our homes it is because of the police who are working leaving their families at home. We have directed many films in association with the police department. I would like to thank the police commissioner for giving me the opportunity to come here and take part in this programme”.

Addressing the gathering Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra said, “Yesterday when Shashi Kumar called me, I said that as a fan, I can jump the compound wall and come to the programme as we are in the adjacent building. I would like to congratulate CP Shashi Kumar for giving the police personnel an opportunity to exhibit their talents and also helping everyone in the department to relieve their stress. We all have weekend holidays, but the police don’t have a weekend, they work round the clock to maintain law and order in the district. We had three Corona waves and there are rumours of the fourth wave coming. Now the Covid cases are minimum and for the first time, I am seeing people here without a mask. We need to be always prepared to face ant situations. This cultural fest is a rejuvenation programme. I wish all the very best for the programme”.

Addressing the gathering Film Star Sumanth said, “I was born in Chennai and my parents are from Mangaluru. Today I made myself free to see the police personnel acting on stage. Our soldiers are on the borders, we don’t have any relationship with them. But they have sacrificed their family and are working for our safety. Many have sacrificed their lives for the country. I have a special concern for the soldiers and the policemen. They are aware that death can come at any time but they have dedicated their lives to the country. In Hyderabad Naxalism which was rampant has reduced now, terrorism is still there. In Mangaluru the police are doing a wonderful job of maintaining the law and order in the district. I wish them all the best”.

The programme was inaugurated by DC Dr Rajendra Kumar along with Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar, Film Director Rajendra Babu, DCP Crime and Traffic Dinesh Kumar, ACP ACP Central P A Hegde, ACP Traffic Nataraj and Sunil Baliga by lighting the traditional lamp.

The cultural fest began with patriotic songs by ACP North and the Traffic police. A magic show from Vikram Shetty from Magic star Kodagu, Group dance by ACP North and Traffic, Fusion dance by ACP South and CCRB, Ministerial staff COP presented a group dance. CP Shashi Kumar mesmerised the crowd with his melodious songs in Kannada and Hindi. Santhosh Padil and the team presented a one-act play.

CP Shashi Kumar distributed the prizes to the winners in Rangoli, Sudoku and painting competitions. CP Shashi Kumar won the first prize in Sudoku. The Police Habba-2022 concluded with a Kannada stage play ‘Kopparige’ presented by the Tuluvere Tudar team, Surathkal.