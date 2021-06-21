Spread the love



















Police probe accident that killed 5 Kerala youths



Kozhikode (Kerala) : The local police here began a detailed probe into the road accident that took place near here around 4.45 a.m. on Monday.

The ill-fated car overturned thrice according to a lorry driver whose vehicle the car had finally collided with.

The lorry driver told the police that he had done no wrong and the car was travelling at a great speed.

What has now become suspicious is there were two other vehicles accompanying the car that met with the accident. The police are looking into why so many youths were going and returning from the airport when the accident took place.

The police have taken into custody six other youths who were in the other car and are being questioned.

The police have now started to look for CCTV visuals and a detailed probe has begun.

The police said the locals immediately swung into action and the police also quickly arrived on the spot.

“All five people in the car died on the spot,” said the police inspector who was at the spot.

The five youths, who died in the accident, hailed from Palakkad and were returning from the Kozhikode airport.

Preliminary reports point out that liquor bottles were found at the place of the accident.

