Spread the love



















Police Raid Hookah Cafe in Kankanady, Two Arrested

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar police raided a Hookah cafe in Kankanady – Falnir Road and arrested two persons here on June 30.

According to sources, on June 30, the Cloud Shisha Cafe was operating from the backdoors by allowing customers to smoke Hookah. The government and the district administration has restricted such activities due to the COVID pandemic. On getting reliable information, the Mangalore South Police raided the Hookah cafe and arrested two persons.

During the raid, there were 17 persons engaged in smoking Hookah. All were taken into custody for further investigations. The police have seized all the Hookah pots.

A case has been registered in the Mangalore South Police station and investigation is on.

Like this: Like Loading...