Police Release Photographs of Accused in Raghavendra Achar Murder Case

Mangaluru: The Mangalore City Police released photographs of the accused on February 10, in connection with the murder of Raghavendra Achar who was stabbed to death at the Mangalore Jewellers shop on February 3.

On February 6, the police released the photographs of the accused from the CCTV footage. On February 10, the police once again released the photographs of the accused and also a press release in Malayalam.

On February 3, between 3:30 to 3:45 pm, The accused came to Mangalore Jewellers shop situated on Balmatta Road in the guise of a customer and stabbed the staff, Raghavendra Achar to death.

If anyone has any information about the said person, they are requested to inform the following mobile numbers of the officers under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Commissionerate. The details of the informer will be kept confidential.

If anyone has any information or comes across the accused in the photograph, please call:

ACP CCB, Mangalore City – PA Hegde 9945054333,

ACP Central Sub Division – Mahesh Kumar -9480805320

