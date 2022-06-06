Police Remove Nathuram Godse Signboard From Road In Udupi’s Karkala Amid Row

Karkala: Controversy erupted on Monday after a road in Karkala in Karnataka’s Udupi was named after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse. A board was also put up pointing towards the road.

Godse’s name was inscribed on the nameplate of Padugiri Road in the Bola Gram Panchayat. After a few locals and youth Indian National Congress workers protested against it, police personnel and gram panchayat officials removed the installation. Panchayat officials stated that there were unaware of who did this, sources said.

The pictures of the road sign have gone viral on social media platforms, drawing a lot of criticism. A probe has been launched to find the miscreants.

Bola gram panchayat Vice President S. Kiran Kumar said people were surprised to see the signage in the name of Godse. “The gram panchayat has not taken any decision to name that newly asphalted road after Godse. Some miscreants have installed the signage to create a controversy,” he told The Hindu.

Following a complaint by Panchayat Development Officer Rajendra, the Karkala Rural Police removed the signage, Mr. Kumar said.

Zilla Pachayat Chief Executive Officer H. Prasanna said Mr. Rajendra, in his complaint, has sought action against persons who had installed the board to create unrest in society.