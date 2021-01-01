Spread the love



















Police Resort to Mild Lathicharge on Youth for Violating New Year Guidelines in Manipal

Udupi: The Manipal police on December 31 night resorted to mild lathi-charge after some youth from the Manipal Coin Circle area violated the new year guidelines’ of district administrations.

The Udupi District administration had banned any celebrations on New Year’s eve, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this regard, the administration has directed restaurants, clubs, party halls, and all other recreational spaces to adhere to the guidelines and ensure that their premises were not let out for any form of midnight revelry. As a result, celebrations on the streets or private properties, ringing in the New Year at midnight of December 31, or on January 1, 2021, was banned.

But some youth made attempts to celebrate the New Year in a public place at Manipal, near the Coin Circle. When the Manipal police got information about the celebrations, they rushed to the spot, to disperse the crowd, the police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.



