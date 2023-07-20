Police Seize 100 Kg Drug-Laced Chocolates from Car Street and Falnir

Mangaluru: The Pandeshwar police conducted a raid and seized about 100 kg of drug-laced chocolates sold at Car Street and Falnir on July 20.

In Car Street, the shop owned by Manohar Shet and the shop in Falnir owned by Bechan Sonkar from Uttar Pradesh were selling drug-laced chocolates.

After getting reliable information, the Pandeshwar police raided both shops and seized the chocolates laced with drugs known as Bong.

Samples of these chocolates have been sent to the forensic laboratory for further examination. Based on the lab report, action will be initiated against the accused.

