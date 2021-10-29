Spread the love



















Police Seize 11 Boats used in Transportation of Illegal Sand at Faisal Nagar

Mangaluru: As many as 11 boats engaged in transportation of sand that was illegally mined were seized by the police and later handed over to the Mines and Geology department on Thursday, 28 October 2021.

Kankanady police acting on a tip off about rampant illegal sand mining in Faisal Nagar, near Bajal/Jalligudde, in the outskirts of Mangaluru, busted the racket. DCP Hariram Shankar speaking to media said that 11 boats seized in the absence of the operators were handed over to the officials of Mines and Geology department. Even after constant raids by the law enforcement officials, the trade of illegal mining of sand never stops, which is kind of strange.

The rampant illegal sand mining in CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) areas was discussed at a Task Force meeting held recently, where DC Dr K V Rajendra presiding over the meeting, had directed officials to set up teams with officials drawn from different departments. The meeting also decided to intensify patrolling in the CRZ areas. But with corrupt officials in the concerned departments and also the police accepting bribes, this illegal trade keeps on continuing, and such raids are kind of a joke to fool the public.

The District Mines and Geology department has appealed to the public to share information about illegal mining, stocking and transportation of sand.

TO PROVIDE DETAILS OF ILLEGAL MINING OF SAND CALL 9141036341

