Police Seize 12 Loads of Stocked Sand and a Pickup Truck in Ullal Area

Mangaluru: The illegal sand trade in Kallapu in Permannur gram panchayat and Kotepura in Ullal gram panchayat was busted by the Ullal police on Thursday, 24 August 2023 during the wee hours of 4 am.

Apart from seizing a pickup truck bearing registration number KL 29 -482 which was hauling sand in the Kallapu area, the police also seized around 12 loads of sand stocked in the Kotepura area near the Netravati river.

Further investigation is on, and police are trying to apprehend others who are involved in this illegal sand trade.

