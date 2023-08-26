Police team attacked in Nuh while trying to arrest violence suspect

A police team came under attack while they raided a village in Haryana’s Nuh district in an attempt to arrest a suspect involved in the July 31 communal violence.



The incident took place on Friday morning in Singar village when the team from Crime Branch Punhana unit went to arrest the suspect identified as Irshad.

After he was initally nabbed from a bus stand, the locals present at the scene got into an altercation with the Crime Branch team and fled with Irshad to the village, according to the police.

The unit called for additional force, including women police personnel, and entered the village, where they were attacked by a group of women with stones.

As a result three personnel, including Sub-Inspector Vineet and constable Amar Singh, were injured.

The police had to resort to aerial firing to disperse the attackers.

So far, eight persons, including five women, have been arrested, while an FIR has been registered against 15 persons.

Irshad, however, is currently absconding.

Meanwhile, with Hindu groups adamant on resuming the Brajmandal Yatra on August 28, Internet services will remain suspended in Nuh from Saturday to August 29.

DC Dhirender Khadgata said it was a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the district.

