Police Trace a Elderly Man for His Derogatory Post on Gen. Rawat on Facebook

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City police on Tuesday, 14 December traced an elderly man named Shrinivas Karkala from the city, who is accused of a Facebook post with derogatory reference to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Bipin Rawat.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar earlier had said that a couple of such derogatory comments were posted on FB from non traceable accounts, but now the police have succeeded in tracing this person, and because of his physical condition the police only took legal opinion, wherein it was stated that there was no need for his custodial investigation. “Hence the police did not arrest him, but the city police team has gathered evidence to show that the post was by Karkala” added the police commissioner.

The followed up on this case after a complaint was filed by a person named Sushanth Poojary on 10 December, following which the Mangaluru South police registered a case for alleged derogatory references to Gen. Rawat and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Facebook posts made from accounts of Shrinivas Karkala, Vasanth Kumar T.K., and Subbarao Ravikumar.

The case was registered for offenses punishable under Sections 505 (1) (A), 505 (1)(B) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.