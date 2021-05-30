Spread the love



















Police Wait for Accused to Excrete Stolen gold

Mangaluru: The Sullia police recovered swallowed gold jewellery from the accused in the Sullia property offence case on May 30.



According to the police, accused Shibu in the Sullia Property Offence case was arrested on May 29. On the same night at around 9:00 pm, the accused complained of abdominal pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

In the hospital, while an X-ray was conducted to check the cause of the pain, gold jewellery was found in the intestine of the accused. He was then admitted to the hospital for observation and further treatment. The police then had to wait for the gold jewellery to come out.

During interrogation, accused Shibu revealed that he had swallowed the jewellery along with ice cream to hide the stolen jewellery from the police. The accused was later discharged from the hospital and sent to judicial custody.

