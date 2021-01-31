Spread the love



















Polio Immunization Drive Inaugurated at Lady Goschen Hospital- 1.5L Kids to Get Polio Drops in DK

Mangaluru : The Health department of Dakshina Kannada is geared up to administer polio drops under the pulse Polio Drive, to 1,51,398 children between the age group of 0-5 years in the district today (Sunday, 31 January 2021) – the drive kicked off at Lady Goschen Hospital at 9 am, inaugurated by MLA Mangaluru North Constituency Dr Bharath Shetty, along with District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Ramachandra Bairy; Dr A Manjaiah Shetty- Mangaluru City Corporation Health Officer; Dr B V Rajesh-Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) Officer of Dakshina Kannada; Rtn Archie Menezes- President, Rotary Club of Mangalore; area corporators, among others. Dr K Rajendra-the Deputy Commissioner of DK also graced the occasion, with his little daughter, who was the FIRST one to get the two-polio drops.

Prior to inauguration of the Polio Drops, MLA Dr Bharath Shetty administered polio drops to several babies of Lady Goshen Hospital, followed by other dignitaries on the dais also administering the polio drops to the babies. Following the inauguration of the Polio Immunization Drive by lighting of the lamp, in his inaugural address, MLA Dr Bharath Shetty said, “We should be proud that India is Polio Free, and should be happy to note that India is called the Pharmacy of the World. Eradicating polio in India was a feat of dedication, commitment and simply doubling down on immunization activities. Given India’s vast population, tropical climate in many parts of the country, and other environmental challenges, it would be easy to imagine that if polio couldn’t be stopped, India would be the place to fail. However, in 2014, India was officially declared polio-free, along with the rest of the South-East Asia Region”.

“Thanks to the singular commitment of the Indian Government at all levels, partners of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, notably WHO, Rotary International and UNICEF, polio was tackled head-on. India has not had a single case of wild polio virus since 2011. India had long been considered one of the most difficult geographical locations to eliminate the disease. Success in India really changed the game, and now serves as an example that eradication of polio is indeed possible when the world marshals political will and commits adequate resources to the cause that affects everybody worldwide. Today, the world is close to making public health history when it comes to polio – as it was when in 1980 smallpox was officially eradicated. The goal of reaching a polio-free world is well within reach. And here in DK we are taking all the care in making DK a polio Free district. Media should give widespread coverage to the pulse polio programme and make it a grand success ” added Dr Bharath Shetty.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K Rajendra’s little daughter was the FIRST one to receive the Polio Drops today

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, DHO Dr Ramachandra Bairy said, “In the district polio drops will be given to children between the age group of 0-5 from 8 am- 5pm. Arrangements have been made to carry out the Pulse Polio Drive , following the Covid-19 guidelines strictly. Totally, 921 booths have been set up to immunize 1,51,398 children in the district, of which 347 booths set up immunization for 69,074 children in Mangaluru; 190 booths are set up to immunize 30,352 children in Bantwal taluk, 164 booths for 19,659 children in Belthangady taluk, 145 booths for 21,456 children in Puttur, and 75 booths for 10,857 in Sullia taluk.

We have arranged Six mobile pulse polio booths, of which two are for Mangaluru Rural, three under the limits Mangaluru City Corporation and one for Sullia”. .

“There are a total number of 26 transit teams who will be stationed near bus stands, railway stations, airport and other important public places, to give polio drops to the children, when parents are traveling. Meanwhile, the six mobile booths will also be functioning to cover maximum children under the drive. Breakfast and lunch for the staff at the polio booths have been sponsored by Rotary Club of Mangalore headed by President Rtn Archie Menezes and his team, and joined along by Rotary Club Seaside-Mangalore headed by President Rtn Suresh M and team” added Dr Bairy



Earlier, State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar speaking to the media in Bengaluru said, “Chief minister Yediyurappa is going to inaugurate the pulse polio drive at his official residence on Sunday. Even if the parents have got the drops administered to their child, they need to do so once again. There is no side effect in this. There has been no polio infection in the country for the past 10 to 11 years. It has been totally eradicated in India. However, as it is still prevalent in our neighbouring countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan, this vaccination needs to be given to babies compulsorily.”

Sources reveal that the Polio Immunization Drive was originally planned on 17 January 2021.. However, it was postponed due to the coronavirus at that time in the state. In Karnataka, 85,05,060 doses of pulse polio vaccination is available. There are 1,10,179 vaccinators to administer. As many as 6,645 teams of supervisors and 904 mobile teams are also made ready. In Karnataka, the vaccines are being administered in 32,908 booths.