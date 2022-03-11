Poll results a lesson for us, promise a comeback: Mayawati



Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said on Friday that the election results in Uttar Pradesh were a ‘lesson for us’.

The BSP could win only one seat in the state.

“UP election results are opposed to BSP’s expectations. We should not be discouraged by it. Instead, we should learn from it, introspect and carry forward our party movement, and come back to power,” Mayawati said.

BSP chief Mayawati, while addressing a press conference on Friday, urged party workers to not feel discouraged and promised a comeback in the future.

Mayawati said that the party is going through a tough time, just like the BJP had gone through earlier.

“Before 2017, BJP did not have a good stake in Uttar Pradesh. Likewise, today, Congress is also undergoing the same phase as BJP…UP election result is a lesson for us to continue putting in efforts,” Mayawati said.

She alleged that the negative campaign against the BSP misled the public.

“Negative campaigns succeeded in misleading… that BSP is BJP’s B-team, while the truth is just the opposite. BJP vs BSP war was not only political, but ideological and electoral as well,” said the BSP chief.

She further claimed that the public voted for the BJP to keep the Samajwadi Party from winning.

“The public voted for the BJP even though they were not happy with the party’s politics because they did not want the Samajwadi Party to come back to power,” Mayawati said.

Promising a comeback in the future, Mayawati said, “In politics, you have these ups and downs. And party leaders have to encounter such changed circumstances and make changes accordingly to their present situation.”