Polling begins for 25 seats of K’taka Legislative Council



Bengaluru: Polling began on Friday for 25 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council. As many as 90 candidates are in the fray.

Voting is scheduled between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Of the 90 candidates trying their luck, 89 are male and the lone female contender is Congress’ Gayathri Shanthe Gowda.

About 99,062 voters will exercise their franchise. Among these, 47,205 are male and 51,854 are female voters.

The state’s ruling BJP and the Congress have fielded candidates in 20 constituencies, while the JD (S) is contesting in six and the AAP in three constituencies.

While, there is a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress in 13 constituencies, the stage is set for a triangle battle in eight seats.

Strong independent candidates are in the fray in Belagavi and Dharwad constituencies.

The results will be announced on December 14 and it is regarded as a precursor for the 2023 state Assembly elections.

Friday’s elections are crucial for the ruling BJP to attain a majority in the 75-member Upper House. The party won seven seats in the last polls.

While, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has announced that the BJP would win at least 15 seats, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Siddaramaiah has claimed that the saffron party is in for a defeat as the people are fed up of its policies.

The JD(S) has rejected the offer of alliance by the BJP and expressed confidence of winning all six seats it is contesting.