‘Polling has been Peaceful, Fair with No Untoward Incidents in DK’- DC Ravi Kumar

Mangaluru: In his communication to the media, Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar said, “There were 17,81,389 voters in the district out of which 8,70,991 of them are males and 9,10,314 are female and 84 of them transgenders. There are 1860 polling stations in the eight assembly constituencies among which 100 are model polling stations. A team had been constituted and deployed at all polling stations with platoons. 184 sectoral officers had been appointed with 10-12 polling stations for every sectoral officer. At 5:30 am today (May 10) a mock poll process was held and at 7 am the actual polling started and will end at 6 pm”.

Once elections are over, the EVMs with the VVPAT machines will be sent to the counting centres under tight security and kept in a strong room where party candidate representatives, observers, and returning officers will be present even as the strong room remains locked. Accommodation arrangements have been made for representatives or agents of the party candidates to stay at the counting centre on May 10 after EVMs and VVPATs are taken to the counting centre. For the time party candidate and agents can stand guard to vehicles while VVPAT EVM are being taken to the counting centres. The strong room at the counting centre will be under scrutiny and close watch with the installation of the CCTVs’ added DC.



He further said, ” A holiday has been declared for schools, private companies, industries, aided schools, and private colleges for the elections. Industries, malls, bars, restaurants, hotels, and provisions stores have been directed to declare a paid holiday to their employees or else face strict action. Apartment security guards, gardeners, cleaners, and workers should also be provided a paid holiday on May 10. Out of 1860 polling stations, 32 polling stations in the district have been identified as critical, while five are vulnerable. Those who threaten the voters are detained with preventive bonds in vulnerable polling stations. While two vulnerable polling stations each are identified in Moodbidri and Mangaluru City North constituencies, one is in Belthangady. Vulnerable polling stations were identified based on the complaints regarding threats the police and returning officers received in those areas“.

“Police have already taken the accused in such cases into preventive custody, and the polling stations will be provided additional security. Meanwhile, webcasting has been arranged in 939 polling stations, including 32 critical booths. Further, micro-observers have been appointed for 164 polling stations. A total of 676 polling stations are under the surveillance of central paramilitary forces. While 26 checkposts are created in the district, 10 are located on the interstate borders. Meanwhile, 28 companies of central paramilitary forces have arrived in the district, of which 10 are in the Mangaluru city police limits” added DC Ravi Kumar.

City police commissioner N Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said around 1,200 personnel, including Home Guards, have been deployed for the election. In addition, there are CRPF, KSRP and CAR personnel deployed at strategic locations. Also, 64 sector mobile teams have been constituted with sub-inspectors and inspectors. Meanwhile, a tight vigil at the Dakshina-Kannada border is being maintained. State reserve police personnel have been deployed at 14 porous points across the areas bordering Kerala in the district, to check any illegalities and illegal transportation of cash and other materials. Further, in the eight interstate checkposts, Kerala police along with Dakshina Kannada district police have been deployed, and are carrying out checks. In addition, both Dakshina Kannada and Kerala police are carrying out patrolling at the inter-district checkposts”.

A dry day and Section 144 have been imposed 48 hours before election day, starting from Tuesday 5 pm till 10 May midnight. Drugs worth Rs 18.4 lakhs and Rs 22 lakhs worth of liquor have been seized. Campaign polling material worth Rs 4.50 lakhs and Rs 13.5 lakhs in cash has been seized during the campaigning in violation of the poll model code of conduct.

