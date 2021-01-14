Spread the love



















Pomp and Gaiety Marks Three Chariot Festival at Sri Krishna Temple

Udupi: The ‘Three Chariot Festival’, a part of the ‘Sapthotsava’, was held with traditional pomp and gaiety at Car Street here on January 14.

On the day of ‘Makara Sankranti’, the exponent of the Dwaita philosophy, Acharya Madhwa, installed a beautiful idol of Lord Sri Krishna in Udupi 800 years ago. To commemorate this, the ‘Sapthotsava’ is held every year.

After the Puja, the Paryaya Adamar Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swamiji offered Mantrakshata to the devotees. Later, the Utsava Murtis were carried to the Sanctum Sanatorium of the temple, and the Mangalarati was performed. Swamiji then offered sandal oil, paste and flowers to the other Swamijis.

The “Rathas” moved in the clockwise direction and came to a halt in front of Sri Krishna Temple. The deities were placed in the golden palanquin and carried to Vasanth Mahal for the Puja.

The three chariots are drawn only on “Makara Sankranti”. This is considered a spiritually enriching sight. On the first five days of the “Sapthotsava”, only two chariots are drawn. During the first five days, the deities of Lord Sri Krishna and Lord Mukhyaprana are carried in the “Garudaratha” while those of Lord Chandramouleshwara and Lord Ananteshwara are carried in the “Mahapuja Ratha”.

The ‘Churnotsava’ will be held here on January 15, marking the culmination of the Sapthotsava.