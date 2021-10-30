Spread the love



















Pooja Bhatt thanks Maharashtra minister for positive stand on Bollywood



Mumbai: The past few days have been a whirlwind in the financial capital and the hub of Hindi cinema, Mumbai. Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, was granted conditional bail by the Bombay High Court and this has changed many things.

Amidst all the mud-slinging at Bollywood, the state’s Minority Development, Aukaf, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Nawab Malik had come out strongly in support of the film fraternity.

Taking notice of his words, filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt thanked Malik for his support to the industry and the city of Mumbai when the industry and its people are constantly being maligned.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “Thank you @nawabmalikncp for taking a stand against the engineered campaign of hate towards the Hindi film Industry. It makes us feel less orphaned. Bollywood & Bombay/Mumbai are Intrinsically linked. This is the city of dreams after all & has sustained millions over the years.”

Pooja’s tweet comes at a time when the film industry is struggling with negative remarks and criticism from all quarters.

Prior to this, she had reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to Arthur Road jail when the actor went to meet his son.

Looking at the actor being surrounded by the media, Pooja had urged the media fraternity through her tweet which read: “Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children? Tragic.”

Like this: Like Loading...