Pool Campus Interview of Amazon India limited held at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: A pool campus interview of Amazon India limited was organized on the 7th of July, 2022 at St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangalore. 350 students from St Aloysius College, St Agnes College, Canara College, Vidhyalakshmi group of institutions, Bhramavar attended the campus drive. Apart from students, the drive also consisted of about 100 professions applying for the open positions at Amazon.

The session began with the pre-placement talk at 9.45 AM. Mr Vivin Dias and Mr Neil from Amazon, conducted the pre-placement talk. Mr Vivin gave detailed information about the company, the job profiles, compensation benefits and contract information to the candidates. Post pre-placement talk, as part of the placement process, Amazon conducted 4 rounds of interviews to source the best of the best talent to join the company.

This placement drive is a part of St Aloysius College’s initiative to promote multiple employment opportunities among the community of Mangalore. The placement team of St Aloysius College supported by the Principal, Rev Dr Praveen Martis and the placement coordinators, Ms Flona Soans and Ms Kavitha V V aspire to conduct many such drives to provide employment opportunities to the students of the city.