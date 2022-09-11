Poor Response! Less than 100 People Responded to MCC regarding 1-Way Loop Road from Clock Tower-AB Shetty Circle-Hamilton Circle (State Bank Circle) -Rao and Rao Circle – Clock Tower Road. The loop road connected the people with important government offices. The area also has Town Hall, Nehru Maidan, DC Office, Police Commissioner Office, Service Bus Stand and other places with commercial activity.

Mangaluru: Few days ago the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) invited suggestions/feedback from the public, regarding the circular one-way loop road. The Mangaluru City Police had declared the Clock Tower-AB Shetty Circle-Hamilton Circle- Rao and Rao Circle-Clock Tower Road stretch in the city a one-way loop road in September 2021. On 26 August MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, along with Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra and MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar, held a review meeting on the said road.

The feedback was sought mainly for taking a final decision on regularising the one-way traffic on the loop road by considering other aspects of traffic movement. Citizens were asked to provide their feedback on the Google forms posted on social media handles of the corporation and Mangaluru Smart City Limited, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and 4 September 2022 was the last date for submitting feedback. The loop road connected the people with important government offices. The area also has Town Hall, Nehru Maidan, DC Office, Police Commissioner Office, Service Bus Stand and other places with commercial activity.

Earlier, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said in a release that a coordination meeting was held on 5 August 2022 under the chairmanship of the Mayor in which the MLA of Mangaluru City South and the Deputy Commissioner too participated. The meeting decided to get feedback not only for implementing one-way traffic on a permanent basis but also to finalise the designs for different traffic junctions developed on the loop road. It is also to get the traffic movement adopted at different junctions.

However, the response from the citizens was poor, where less than 100 people responded to the request by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) seeking suggestions on the recently introduced one-way loop road in the city. The move attracted criticism from many, but when MCC sought suggestions, fewer than 100 people responded. It should be noted that A B Shetty Circle was demolished, later the Hamilton Circle (State Bank Circle) and also Rao & Rao Circle were demolished, during the Smart Road development work under the Smart City project, by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL).

After the road was made one-way, vehicles from several arterial roads had no option to turn right. All these aspects were discussed by MCC which sought public opinion and released a google form link on the social media pages and the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) and MCC websites. September 4 was the last date to submit ideas. As per MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar, the MCC received less than 100 suggestions from the public. “We will decide on the one-way loop road after analysing the suggestions,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MCC mayor Premanand Shetty, who was instrumental in the loop road decision, said taht MLA Vedavyas Kamath, the new mayor Jayanand Anchan and MCC officials will discuss the matter and take a decision based on the suggestions received.

