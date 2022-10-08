Pope Francis Appoints Cardinal Filipe Neri and Cardinal Anthony Poola members of Dicasteries of Roman Curia

October 8 (CCBI): Pope Francis appoints Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão, the President of the CCBI as one of the members of the Dicastery for Evangelization and Cardinal Anthony Poola as one of the members of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. This appointment was made on 7 October 2022.

Abp. Filipe Neri Ferrão and Abp. Anthony Poola was elevated to Cardinals on 27 August 2022. Card. Filipe Neri was appointed as the Cardinal-Priest of Santa Maria in Via and Card. Anthony Poola was appointed as the Cardinal-Priest of Santi Protomartiri a Via Aurelia Antica.

Cardinal Filipe Neri Ferrão was born on January 20, 1953, and ordained a priest on October 28, 1979. Appointed Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman on December 20, 1993, he received the Episcopal Ordination on April 10, 1994. On December 12, 2003, he was appointed the Archbishop of Goa and Daman and Patriarch “ad honorem” of the East Indies and installed on March 21, 2004. He was elected as the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, at its 31st Plenary Assembly, held in 2019 in Chennai.

Cardinal Anthony Poola was born on November 15, 1961, in Chindhukur, Andhra Pradesh and ordained a priest on February 20, 1992. He was appointed as the Bishop of Kurnool on February 8, 2008, and was ordained Bishop on April 19, 2008. was appointed as Archbishop of Hyderabad on November 19, 2020.

Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary General, CCBI

