Pope Francis Installs Abp. Filipe Neri and Abp. Anthony Poola as Cardinals

Vatican (CCBI): Abp. Filipe Neri Ferrão, the President of the CCBI and Archbishop of Goa and Daman and Abp. Anthony Poola, the Archbishop of Hyderabad, were installed as Cardinals by Pope Francis along with another 18 prelates in the Consistory held on Saturday, 27th August 2022 at St. Peter’s Basilica, Vatican City.

The solemn celebration was attended by thousands of faithful from around the world and by a large number of people from India, particularly since the country gets two new Cardinals.

His Eminence Oswald Cardinal Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, His Beatitude George Cardinal Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, His Beatitude Baselios Cardinal Cleemis, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malankara Church, Most Rev. Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bangalore, Most Rev. Jaya Rao Polimera, Bishop of Eluru, Most Rev. Joseph Raja Rao, SMM, Bishop of Vijayawada, Most Rev. Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore, attended the ceremony.

The 20 new Cardinals represent the Church worldwide and reflect a wide variety of cultures, contexts and pastoral ministries. Seven of the newly-named Cardinals are from Europe, six from Asia, two from Africa, one from North America and four from Central and Latin America. Of the 20, 16 are cardinal electors under 80 years of age and thus eligible to participate in a Conclave. The College of Cardinals currently consists of 229 Cardinals, of which 131 are electors and 98 non-electors. Cardinal Telesphore Toppo, Archbishop of Ranchi and Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, were made Cardinals during their tenure as Presidents of the CCBI, in 2003 and 2007, respectively. His Eminence Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão is the third CCBI President to be elevated to the Cardinalate.

Cardinal Filipe Neri António Sebastião do Rosário Ferrão, born on 20 th January 1953, in Aldona, Goa, was ordained a priest on 28th October 1979. Appointed Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Goa and Daman at the age of 40 by Pope John Paul II on 20th December 1993, he received the Episcopal Ordination on the 10th of April, 1994. On 12th December 2003, he was appointed the Archbishop of Goa and Daman and Patriarch “ad honorem” of the East Indies and installed on the 21st of March 2004.

He was elected as the President of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India, at its 31st Plenary Assembly, held in 2019 in Chennai. He had previously served both the CCBI and the CBCI as Vice-President. As the President of the CCBI, he is also a member of the Central Committee of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC) having been the Chairman of the FABC Office of Education and Faith Formation (OEFF). He is fluent in Konkani, English, Portuguese, Italian, French and German.

Cardinal Anthony Poola, born on 15th November 1961, at Chindhukur, Andhra Pradesh joined the minor seminary in Kurnool and subsequently studied at St. Peter’s Pontifical Major Seminary, Bangalore. He was ordained a priest on 20th February 1992. At the age of 46, he was appointed Bishop of Kurnool on 8th February 2008 having received Episcopal Ordination on 19th April 2008. On 19th November 2020, at the age of 59, he was appointed as the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, being installed as its eleventh Archbishop on 3rd January 2021.

He was the Chairman of the Youth Commission of the Telugu Regional Bishops’ Council, Chairman for Scheduled Castes/Backward Classes Commission, Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Social Service Society, Secretary General and Treasurer of the Telugu Regional Bishops’ Council, Chairman of the Sikh Village Campus, Secretariat for TCBC Priests Community and Chairman of the Jeevan in-state Printing Press.

Rev. Dr Stephen Alathara

Deputy Secretary General, CCBI

Like this: Like Loading...