Pope in Rome hospital for colon surgery



Rome: Pope Francis was on Sunday admitted to a hospital in Rome for “scheduled surgery” to treat a colon ailment, reports said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said there would be more information after the surgery for “symptomatic diverticular stenosis” of the colon had taken place at the Gemelli University Hospital, the BBC reported.

This is the first time Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital since his election in 2013. Earlier on Sunday, the 84-year-old pontiff addressed thousands of visitors in St Peter’s Square.

Diverticular disease is a condition that involves bulges in the large intestine’s wall, which can lead to the colon narrowing, and cause bloating, recurrent abdominal pain and changes in bowel habits.

