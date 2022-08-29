Pope to meet cardinals to discuss Vatican constitution



Vatican City: Pope Francis will meet the College of Cardinals on Monday for a two-day discussion about the document that serves as the Vatican’s constitution.

Called “Praedicate Evangelium”, the new constitution is aimed at placing the powerful Roman Curia in greater service of local churches,reports dpa news agency.

It is one of the pope’s key reform projects, and aims to promote a more effective spread of the faith and encourage a more constructive dialogue, Francis wrote in the document’s preface.

As part of the reform, the Pope has reorganised the authorities of the Holy See and made it possible for women to head these so-called dicasteries.

The Pope and around 200 cardinals will be on hand for two days of meetings behind closed doors.

The only public appointment is a closing Mass on Tuesday with the 20 cardinals who were newly appointed on August 27.

