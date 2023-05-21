Popular Bengali television actress dies in road accident in Kolkata

Kolkata: Suchandra Dasgupta, a popular face in the Bengali television serial circuit, died in a road accident at Baranagar on the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday night

She was returning home at the end of a shooting session on a motorcycle when she was hit by a speeding truck. The actress died on the spot. Following the accident, there were protests by the local people who alleged police negligence in controlling the rash driving of the truck driver on the road.

Later, a police team from the local police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Dasgupta became quite popular for her acting in the popular Bengali television serial Gouri Elo (There Comes Gouri). The entire Bengali television serial circuit is in a state of shock following the sudden and untimely demise of the actress.

Besides being popular as an actress, she was loved by the people for her jolly behaviour.

The police have arrested the truck driver.

Like this: Like Loading...