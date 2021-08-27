Spread the love



















Popular chef, caterer and film producer Noushad passes away



Thiruvananthapuram: Popular multi-faceted personality M.V. Noushad passed away at a private hospital at Thiruvalla on Friday morning, said family sources.

Noushad was 55 years old and was subjected to a few surgeries in the past 18 months and passed away due to internal infections, while being at a hospital in Thiruvalla.

He was a celebrity chef, who made the hugely popular biryani — a sought after one in Central Kerala — through his hotel and later went on to become one of the most sought after caterer, serving steaming hot biryani’s at weddings, especially of Christians in central and southern districts of the state.

Later he stepped into the world of films and his first film as producer was the debut film of director Blessy- ‘Kazhcha’, starring superstar Mammootty that turned out to be one of the biggest blockbuster film in Malayalam in 2004.

Later he produced five more hugely popular films.

He also had cookery shows in television channels here and even though he had a very big frame, he was known for his soft spoken nature and friendly demeanour.

Condolences have started to pour in from a cross section of people from various fields, as anyone who has met him once, will never forget him.

His wife predeceased him early this month after suffering a cardiac arrest and he bid her goodbye remaining in the hospital bed.

