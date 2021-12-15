Popular Front condemns Uppinangady Police Lathi charge

Demands to withdraw cases registered against the innocent and take strict action against the guilty police officers

Mangaluru: The Popular of India’s Dakshina Kannada Committee expressed severe condemnation against the Uppinangady Police for conducting unlawful arrests of innocent individuals and barbarically subjecting the protesters who were peacefully demonstrating against this, to an unprovoked, brutal lathi-charge.

The police who undertook an overnight inquiry had detained three individuals. However, they did not provide any information during the time of detainment, with regards to why and for what reasons were they being detained. When the protesters gathered in front of the police station to oppose the unlawful detainment, the police assured them that they had taken the individuals for mere inquiry. However, the police did not possess even a minuscule basis to detain them and conduct such an inquiry. When the protesters did not bow down and insisted on the immediate release of the innocent detainees, after much deliberation and time, the police released one person, and seemingly planned to entrap two others in a false case. When the protesters continued their demands, seeking the release of the two detainees, without provocation or warning, the police began swinging their wooden lathis on the gathering. Several protesters have sustained grievous injuries during this incident of police brutality.

The demonic behaviour of the police is condemnable. Due to the barbaric lathi charge, protesters have sustained grievous injuries to their heads. The religious leader of the Muslims, Sayed Aathur Thangal who had been standing in the forefront during the peaceful protest was subjected to police brutality and resulting in critical injuries to his head. After having observed the gruesome extent of injuries in the aftermath of the lathi charge, there have been reasons to suspect that the police may have used weapons other than wooden lathis during their attack on the protesters. Amid the attacks, a distressing sight of a youngster having fallen unconscious on the street after receiving blows to the head was also recorded. Among the injured who were hospitalized, the condition of two is said to be serious and about 40 individuals are reportedly receiving treatment at various hospitals. When the injured were being taken to the hospital, the police have also swung their lathis (wooden sticks/batons) on the ambulances and created an atmosphere of fear and panic. At the same time, police stopped an ambulance near the station and caused severe troubles, obstacles against admitting the injured to the hospitals. The police have also lashed out and maliciously swung the lathis against the leaders who had been in talks with them during the incident.

The protesters, who had been demonstrating their protests since morning, were doing so peacefully. Despite the threat and provocation from the police, the protesters had not lost their calm and kept their restraint even till night. But at around 9:30 pm, the police crept on the protester from behind them and began beating them brutally with their lathis. Among those injured in their barbaric lathi charge, the majority of the protesters have been beaten on their head, grievously injuring them, this reveals the vengeful, retaliatory attitude of the police. And amid all these developments, to hide their evil actions, as per usual they have resorted to concocting false stories about being attacked.

When any untoward incident occurs, it is the job of the police to undertake proper investigation and arrest the perpetrators. Succumbing to political pressure, the police are entrapping innocents in false cases to cover their inefficiency and failure, which is highly alarming. As they have been unsuccessful in apprehending the real accused, now the police are trying to wash their hands off the case by framing innocents as the accused. The Popular Front of India respects the law of this land, and will also cooperate with the police investigations. However, concerning the case, we will never allow them to file false cases against the innocent. Yesterday’s protest was a part of this very stand.

Stern action must be taken against the police officers and staff who have caused several people to be grievously injured by carrying out an unprovoked lathi charge against them, without any reason. The police department must immediately suspend the officer who gave out the orders to carry out the lathi charge. The cost of treatment for the injuries sustained in the Lathi charge must be borne by the government. The police who took away two individuals under the pretext of inquiry have filed false cases against them. These false cases must be immediately withdrawn. The protesters who have been unjustly detained by the police must be unconditionally released immediately. The police must act impartially without bowing down to any political pressure and thus, uphold the dignity and sanctity of law, these are the Popular Front’s demands.

Through this medium, we’d like to inform you that The Popular Front of India has decided to undertake a march to SP’S office in Mangaluru condemning the lathi-charge incident and demanding stern action against the guilty police officers, on December 17, Friday.