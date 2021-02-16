Spread the love



















Popular Kerala actor Ramesh Pisharody set to join Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: Popular comedian, film and TV personality Ramesh Pisharody is all set to officially join the Congress party in Kerala, according to top party sources.

The 39-year-old Pisharody however made it clear that he is not going to contest elections, but would be actively involved in campaigning for the party.

The entry of the actor in the party came about after talks between former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, said a top source.

Pisharody is expected to share the stage with Chennithala in his ongoing state-wide yatra, which on Tuesday entered his home district of Alappuzha.

Last week, another film personality Major Ravi had also shared the stage with Chennithala at Kochi.