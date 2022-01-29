‘Porluda Murals’ by ‘Jai Tulunadu’ Artists bring Awareness on ‘Tulunadu Culture’ & ‘Clean Tulunadu’!

Mangaluru: Our Coastal City “KUDLA” is looking a little more colourful lately—and that’s not because of the changing seasons. Groups that aim to promote local talent and local culture and traditions and engage the community have been turning empty or dirty city walls into huge public canvases and the results of their labour can have a lasting effect on local neighbourhoods and society. No doubt that Murals build a sense of community. While the end products—the works of public art—are always beautiful, their deeper value lies in the conversations we create, the connections we build, and the legacy of relationships we foster along the way, often with transformative results. The experience of art moves us from every day into the realm of possibility,’ and that goes for individuals, communities, systems, the city, and Mural Arts’ own practice.

Nonprofit groups aren’t the only ones creating large-scale public art, but there are also private artists, who want to explore their artistic talents. Street artists with initiative in certain locations in the City are challenging these urban stereotypes and imbuing their cityscapes with humour, joy, culture, tradition, and even a hint of natural transcendence. Sometimes, all it takes is a little paint and a lot of creativity to turn cracked, filthy plaster into a masterpiece. Just a simple item to a work of art thanks to street art. You need just a little imagination, a spray, an old, grey and neglected object… and the city becomes colourful and more beautiful. Many of these artists express their creativity in this city, where traffic, hurry and worries often make people forget their sunny and childish side. These lively and unexpected drawings have the power to evoke it.

Street art improves the appearance of our city, but it can also be a cause for reflection about what happens around us. Many artists use this art to express themselves on topics like Pollution, Injustices and environmental degradation. And many others want to promote the culture and traditions, like the murals here which bring awareness to Tulunadu Culture & Tradition and keep the Tulunadu Clean. And here we have a team of artists who call themselves members of “JAI TULUNADU’- an organization working towards preserving and protecting the Tulu language, Culture and Tradition, and have come up with a unique initiative.

Cultural traditions of Tulunadu like ‘Aati Kalenja’, ‘Yakshagana’, ‘Fish-Selling Woman’, Hulivesha (Tiger dance)’, and Tulu Lipi are some of the topics selected by the group for the paintings. This initiative of bringing awareness on Tulu language, Culture and Tradition through murals was done by Jai Tulunadu and Indian Roots, a city-based NGO run by Mangalurean Vishal Kodikal. The paintings on the wall were done by Pixncil- a group of youngsters cum artists working on both pixels (digital art) and pencils (traditional art) who supported the NGO for this cause.

The new initiative named “PORLU TULUNADU” aims to beautify the walls of the city and simultaneously creates awareness among people about Tulunadu culture as many tourists visit the coastal city daily. In the first phase, the artists have painted the walls of the Government junior college, near Jyothi circle in the city, and in the next phase, they plan to paint the walls at Lalbagh. They also have plans to paint the Surathkal flyover, with slogans on keeping the city clean, and also on protecting the Tulunadu culture, promoting Tulu Lipi and also tourism places of the coastal region.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, the president of Jai Tulunadu Sudarshan said, “The reason behind coming up with this initiative is to create awareness among the people as Tuluvas themselves are forgetting their culture and tradition due to modernization and westernization. In the coming days, we will also promote unity and brotherhood in Tulunadu in murals like paintings of a church, a mosque and a temple in one frame.

As many as 50 members of the organization actively had participated in the wall art initiative. The organization has spent over Rs 35,000 towards the painting expenses, the amount contributed by the members themselves. The members have been applauded by MLA Vedavyas Kamath and police commissioner N Shashi Kumar for their initiative after they had visited and seen the paintings.