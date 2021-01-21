Spread the love



















Portfolios announced in Karnataka to newly inducted Ministers

Bengaluru, (UNI): After a gap of almost a week of swearing in, Karnataka Chief B S Yeddiyurappa allocated portfolios to new Ministers and changed portfolios of some of the Ministers.

Governor Vajubhai Vala, on the advice of the Chief Minister, gave his assent to the list of allocation and reallocation.

The following is the List of Cabinet Ministers and their portfolios:

B S Yediyurappa: Chief Minister 1. Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) 2. Cabinet Affairs 3. Finance Department 4. Bangalore Development 5. EnergyDepartment 6. Intelligence from Home Department 7. Planning, Programme Monitoring Statistics Department 8. Infrastructure Development Department and all unallocated portfolios.

Umesh Vishwanath Katti: 1. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department,

Angara: Fisheries Department and Ports and inland Transport Department.

Basavaraj Bommai: Home Department Excluding intelligence Law, Parliamentary Affairs andLegislation Department,

Madhuswamy: Medical Education, Department from Health and Family Welfare Department, Kannada and Culture Department.

Chandrakanta Channappa Gowda Patil Small Scale Industries from Industries and Commerce Department, Information and Public Relations Department.

Aravind Limbavali: Forest Department

Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani: Mines and Geology

N Nagaraja (MTB): Excise Department

Kota Srinivas Poojari: Muzrai Department from Revenue Department, Backward Classes Welfare Department

Dr K Sudhakar: Health and Family Welfare Department (Excluding Medical Education)

Anand Singh: Tourism Department Environment and Ecology Department.

C P Yogeeshwara: Minor Irrigation Department from Water Resource Department.

Prabhu Chauhan: Animal Husbandry Department,

Arabail Hebbar Shivaram: Labour Department.

R Shankar: Municipal Administration, Sericulture

K Gopalaiah: Horticulture, Sugarcane Development and Directorate from Industries and Commerce.

K C Narayana Gowda: Youth Empowerment and Sports, Haj and Wakf.