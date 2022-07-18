Porto eye deal for Palmeiras forward Veron



Rio de Janeiro (Brazil): Portuguese club Porto have shown interest in signing Palmeiras forward Gabriel Veron, according to media reports in Brazil.

The 19-year-old is tied to Palmeiras until June 2026 and has a release clause of around 60 million euros written in his contract, Globo Esporte reported on Saturday.

It added that Palmeiras could be tempted to negotiate a lower fee because of Veron’s inconsistent form and alleged disciplinary breaches.

Veron has made 94 appearances for Palmeiras across all competitions since being promoted from the club’s youth academy in 2019, reports Xinhua.

Porto currently has six Brazilians in their squad: Left-back Wendell, forward Fernando Andrade, attacker Pepe, winger Wenderson, defender Joao Pedro and forward Evanilson.