Portraits of V D Savarkar & Bharat Mata Displayed by UC Students Removed

Portraits of V D Savarkar & Bharat Mata Displayed by University College Students Removed by the Management

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels after the Hijab row, City’s University College (former Government College) near Hampankatta is in the news again with yet another controversy, after two BCom students displayed pictures of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Bharat Mata above the blackboard in their classroom, that had gone viral on social media, and also after a few students brought it to the notice of the Principal.

After learning about the issue, The University College management immediately took action, and removed the photos, which were displayed without taking permission from the college authorities. Meanwhile, Ms Anasuya Rai, principal of the college speaking to the media said, ” Two II-year BCom students displayed Savarkar and Bharat Mata pictures, without obtaining prior permission from the college management. The video of installing the pictures went viral on social media on Wednesday. We immediately went to the class and removed the pictures. The students have been asked to write an apology letter, and they have submitted the same,” .



She added that a reply from three Muslim girl students, who were served a show cause notice over the hijab row, are expected by Thursday. “Based on their reply, we will discuss the issue with Mangalore University officials, and decide the next course of action,” she said.

Meanwhile, in a press release on Wednesday referring to the matter, Ismail B., General Secretary, Dakshina Kannada Youth Congress, said there was a need to find out who was provoking the college students to indulge in such acts. Action should be taken against such persons behind the scene and the students who indulged in such acts. “Mahatma Gandhi is our role model. The Education Department might have issued a circular making it clear whose portraits can be mounted in educational institutions. The circular should be followed,” he said, adding that the particular incident appears to be an attempt to create a controversy.

