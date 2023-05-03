Posing as cops, two miscreants dupe man of gold ornaments

Lucknow: Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants, impersonating as policemen, duped a man of his gold chain and two rings.

the victim, Sushil Kumar Pandey of Vinay Khand in Lucknow, was passing via a mini stadium when the miscreants stopped his motorcycle.

Initially, Pandey was puzzled at being stopped on the way and asked the reason at which the miscreants disclosed their identities to him and this made him follow their instruction.

The miscreants told Pandey that an incident of looting of ornaments and cash was taking place in the locality for the last few days and he should put off the ornaments and keep it in a paper piece.

Pandey put off his gold chain and two gold rings but before he could put it in a piece of paper, one of the miscreants took it from his hand and then put the sachet in his pocket.

“They told me to go straight to my home and check the sachet only after I reach home,” he said.

Pandey said that he checked the sachet after he reached home and found it filled with small pieces of stones.

“I became nervous when they told me to put off the ornaments and follow their instructions,” he said.

SHO, Gomti Nagar, D.C. Mishra, said that police registered a case and started the investigation.

The cops have got some footage of the CCTVs cameras installed in the area and are identifying the suspects.

