Positive Parenting Session organized by St Joseph’s School (CBSE)-Bengaluru

“The golden rule of parenting is to do unto your child as you wish your parents had done unto you” – Louis Heart

Bengaluru: On 15th July 2023, St Joseph’s School (CBSE) organised a session for the parents of Classes 3 to 5. A positive parenting session is a session which gives inputs and suggestions to the parents for helping them to become better at understanding their ward and help them positively develop as good human beings.

The session began with Ms Ashita welcoming the gathering and invoking God’s blessings on the resource person and the parents to gain more insight on the topics discussed today.

Ms Suman introduced the resource person of the day Muralidhar Koteshwar who is the CEO of Uplad and SimpliTrain, Chief Advisor at Pod.Ai, Director of Connecting the Dots, Founding Secretary of the Advanced Computing Society of India.

Muralidhar said that children are born with honesty, commitment, and questioning skills but they become adulterated and become adults. He said that we need to let our children be comfortable. He also gave 3 F’s for the parents to positively teach the child good discipline Firm, Fair and Fun. He added that we are the ones who feel uncomfortable when disciplining the child outside because we are embarrassed about what others think but we need to allow the children to be comfortable but be firm, fair and fun.

Keeping the children healthy using the Japanese technique by sitting in the Vajrasana position and eating fresh, emotional health also is a very important aspect to keep their emotions in check and rest is also important to keep the child healthy. Academics of the child is also a very important aspect so that the teachers and parents can contribute together to the development of the child with challenges. We have to allow the children to be creative, challenged and fearless. Connect knowledge with passion so that we can give the children an opportunity to think and learn.

The third point that he addressed was positivity. He explained that we need to reduce the Don’ts which are said to children constantly.

He concluded his session by teaching the parents a few techniques to breathe properly Saying thank you is more than good manners Ms Reema proposed the vote of thanks and thanked the audience, resource person and all the staff who were involved in the organisation of the program.

Following is the feedback from a few parents :

Parent Name: Arjun

Name of Child: Aryan- Class: 4; Section: A

Feedback:

” Session was helpful and I learnt a lot from the session. We do follow a few tips that he has given us but we have learnt a lot more on how we can improve and how we react to the child when he needs something.

Parent Name: Madhan

Name of Child: Sarah and Sulaiman- Class: 4, Section: A

Feedback:

The session was helpful and I learnt a lot from the session. We also had a lot of feedback on our parenting style as we practiced some of the methods but we needed to revive a few other parenting methods. Being patient is the most important aspect of parenting style as it is a very useful tip.

Parent Name: Prabhakaran Rajendran

Name of Child: Infantina and Santina Perpetua- Class: 3 & 1, Section D & C

Feedback :

This is one of the best sessions in the last four years, this was informative and useful for every parent. All the parents must follow a few techniques at least which is that informative and clear message. Thank you for this arrangement and thank you to the management as well as teachers.

