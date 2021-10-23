Spread the love



















Possibility of light rain in Delhi



New Delhi: Delhi is likely to record light rain with a partially cloudy sky on Saturday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was pegged at 92 per cent.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality was moderate as the AQI stood at 168.

On Friday, the maximum temperature and minimum temperatures were recorded at 33.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal and 17.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD has forecast rain in the next few days.

