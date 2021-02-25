Spread the love



















Post Budget Analysis held at Alva’s, Moodbidri

Moodbidri: Mere sloganeering, political benefits and hero-worshipping were the highlights of the Union Budget 2020-21, opined renowned economist, retired professor Dr G.V. Joshi. He was speaking as a moderator at a panel discussion on Union Budget organized by the PG Department of Business Administration of Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology here on Thursday, February 25.

Dr G.V. Joshi criticized that the present budget aimed at the privatization of every sector. “The current budget still rallies around the recommendation of Swaminathan Commission which is outdated at present. There should be inclusive development of weaker sections of the society. However, the budget neither mentioned the inflation problems nor talks about a slow economy,” he said.

Jayaprakash Rau, retired IRS officer, argued that the current budget completely ignored the population effects on the economy, self-esteem. “It was unfortunate that the pandemic like Covid-19 had to happen to wake up the government to realize the idea of self-reliant India,” he said.

‘Seaweed Cultivation encouraged.’

Nitin J Shetty, Chartered Accountant, praised the budget when he said that the government was right in encouraging seaweed cultivation as India has approximately 8000 kilometres of coastline. Setting up of National Translation Policy is also much appreciated, he said.

Dr Prakash Paneerselvan, Assistant Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru, who spoke about the defence sector, said that the dearth of self-realized indigenous technology is one of the biggest problems in the sector.

Krishna Bhat, an entrepreneur, said that India’s low rank in the Ease of Doing Business Index is worrisome. “Labour laws are not reformed from ages. Bureaucracy is the reason for hindrance for growth,” he said.

Shridhar G. Bhide, President, Karnataka State Rubber Belegarara Hitarakshana Vedike, said that every government was indulged in the silly gimmick of giving loans to the farmers and waiving it off later.

Vishweshwara Bhat Bangaradka, an agriculturist, said that when the government speaks about the welfare of the farmers, it is about marginalized farmers. “The only sector which saw progress despite the economic slowdown and the pandemic was agriculture,” he said.

Vivek Alva, Management Trustee, Alva’s Education Foundation, presided over the function.



