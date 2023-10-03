Post Chanting ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ St Aloysius ITI Students Join in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’

Post Chanting ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Kodialbail, Mangaluru Students Join in ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign

Mangaluru: Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS)-2023 campaign is being celebrated from 15th September to 2nd October this year under the joint aegis of DDWS & MoHUA for undertaking Shramdaan activities aiming to generate Jan Andolan through community participation; to provide impetus on implementation of SBM; to disseminate the importance of a Sampoorna Swachh village; to reinforce the concept of Sanitation as everyone’s business; and as a prelude for the Swachh Bharat Diwas (2nd October) with nationwide participation.

The Theme of SHS-2023 is ‘Garbage Free India’ with a focus on visual cleanliness and the welfare of SafaiMitras. Like earlier years the spirit of cleanliness activities is voluntarism/ Shramdaan. The focus of these Swachhata drives would be on high-footfall public places like bus stands, railway stations, cantonment boards, beaches, tourist places, zoos, national parks & sanctuaries, historical monuments, heritage sites, river fronts, ghats, drains and nullahs etc. in both rural & urban areas of State/ UT.

Locally here in Mangaluru, as per the instruction from the department, the “Swachhata Hi Seva 2023” programme was held on October 1st, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St Aloysius Industrial Training Institute, Kodialbail, Mangaluru, in collaboration with Lions and Leo Club of Mangaluru.

Fr John D’Souza SJ was the Chief Guest for the programme. Guests of Honour for the programme were Roshan D’Souza – Principal, and Noel Lobo – Training Officer.; Lion S Sheena Poojari-President Lions Club Mangaluru; Leo Sushanth Poojary-President Leo Club; Leo Chris Tellis. Secretary – Lion Rajesh Victor Heri MJF, Leo Winston D’Souza, Leo Andrea Heri. Treasurer – Lion K Shivaram Rai MJF, Leo Privisha D’Souza, Leo Allana Vas, Lion Wilson N – Leo Advisor, Leo Club St Aloysius ITI; Lion Nynette Tellis – Leo Advisor, Leo Club, Mangaluru, among others were present.

The programme commenced with a prayer song led by Lion Wilson. N, with the chanting of ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ a very popular Bhajan of Lord Ram, followed by a welcome address by Roshan D’Souza. The programme was inaugurated by unveiling the Swachhata banner and lighting the traditional lamp by the dignitaries, followed by showering of flower petals on Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait as a part of respect on “Gandhi Jayanti” marking the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014. The main aim of this mission was to achieve universal sanitation coverage and provide every rural family with a toilet. The project was established as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. The objective of the Swachh Bharat Mission was to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management in India. The mission has two phases: Phase 1 lasted till October 2019, while Phase 2 was for 2020-2021 and 2024-25.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched with two components: Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), which was implemented in rural regions, and Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), in urban areas. The focus of these two components was rural and urban sanitation, respectively. Also, the goal of the nationwide programme was to clean up streets, highways, cities, and rural regions. And this year, the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ Campaign is in progress for a cleaner and greener India, including Mangaluru.

The best way to pray to the earth, which has been serving all our needs, was by clearing waste. Cleanliness is true service to God. In this regard, the Leo club members, students and staff members of St Aloysius ITI and Lions Club members cleaned the PVS, Bunts Hostel and Court Road areas. Nearly 150 participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva Programme, for an excellent cause, to bring awareness on cleanliness among Mangaloreans and to keep Mangaluru Green and Clean.

