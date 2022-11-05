Post-graduation courses of FMCAHS and Master of Physiotherapy Inaugurated at FMMC

Mangaluru: The Inaugural ceremony of Post graduation courses of Fr Muller College of Allied Health Sciences and Master of Physiotherapy- 2022 was held at the conference hall here on November 3.

The programme began with a prayer song. Dr Sweta Dcunha, HOD of the Department of Hospital Administration welcomed the gathering.

The course was inaugurated by Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, the director of FMCI, along with Fr Ajith B Menezes, the Administrator of FMMC, and Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean of FMMC & FMCAHS by lighting the traditional lamp.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho addressed the gathering and welcomed the students into the institutions as new Mullarians. He also stated that students need to inculcate good ethos and compassion and wished the students to have a smooth and successful journey in the upcoming years.

Leandra Menezes delivered the vote of thanks.