Post Office Employee Missing after Jumping into Nandini River

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a post office employee has gone missing after he jumped into the Nandini River in Pavanje here on July 12.

The missing person has been identified as Rakesh Gowda from Mandya, he was working in a post office in Mangaluru.

It is learnt that, before jumping into the river, Rakesh Gowda had sent a message along with the location of the place where he would jump into the river. He had also left his mobile and other belongings on his motorbike.

The Mulky and Suratkal police have reached the spot, and search is on for Rakesh.