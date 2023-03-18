Postal Dept to Deliver Degree Certificates of Roshni Nilaya Students by Speed Post



Mangaluru: The postal department has launched an Extension of Project Mangala service to the School of Social Works, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru. Henceforth, all the final year mark cards, and degree certificates of students of the School of Social Works, Roshni Nilaya will reach the doorsteps through Speed Post. The Department of Posts, Mangaluru Division in collaboration with the School of Social Works, Roshni Nilaya, Mangaluru has launched a unique service: ‘Project Mangala’ at Roshni Nilaya, Valencia, Mangaluru to deliver academic records, mark sheets, degree/diploma certificates to the doorsteps of students through speed post.

On 13-10-2022, this service was launched for the first time in Karnataka at Karnataka Polytechnic College(KPT), Mangaluru and on 02-03-2023 this service was extended to 11 colleges affiliated to Yenepoya deemed University. On Thursday, Prof. Vineetha K, Registrar, School of Social Works, Roshni Nilaya, and Shriharsha N, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Division unveiled the ‘ Project Mangala’ Logo.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Shriharsha N said, ” The Department of Posts is already delivering millions of documents viz government documents, Aadhaar card, passport, PAN card, Voter ID(EPIC Card), Birth/Death Certificates, Debit card, ATM card, Cheque book etc. to the doorsteps of people every day since many years. Now it is ready to deliver all kinds of educational documents to the doorsteps through a speed post. Presently the marks cards of PUC, degree and final semester certificates are printed and sent to the colleges a few months after students finish college, so students inevitably have to take leave from college or work to collect the certificates. So in this system, students coming from distant places have to spend time and money to get certificates. This new scheme of the Department of Posts will help to overcome this inconvenience for the students”.

Features of this service are- These certificate/ mark sheets can be delivered to any city in India through the Speed Post service. • The address to be delivered may be different from the address mentioned in the college at the time of admission • In the absence of students any member of their family can receive the certificates. • This certificate/mark sheet will be delivered to the student’s doorstep by speed post within 2 to 5 days. • Students will be informed through SMS at various stages from booking to delivery. • Speed Post articles containing certificates can be tracked at www.indiapost.gov.in.

The Department of Posts has already submitted a proposal to all other PUCs and Higher Education Institutions in Mangaluru and a positive response is expected from these institutions in the coming days. Dr Sophia Fernandes, Principal, School of Social Works, Roshni Nilaya, Srinath N.B., Assistant Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru and Subhash Salian, Marketing Executive of Department of Posts were present during the launching ceremony.

Like this: Like Loading...