Poster of beheaded Shiva statue in ISIS online magazine causes outrage



Bhatkal: A recent post by India-centric online propaganda magazine by terrorist outfit ISIS has gone viral and has created a tense situation in the communally sensitive coastal district of Uttara Kannada in Karnataka.

ISIS' magazine 'The Voice of Hind' pic.twitter.com/B4jloTNOOJ — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 22, 2021

Self-styled analyst and observer, Anshul Saxena has shared an image on Twitter. The magazine poster has put out a picture of a beheaded Shiva statue. The poster also shows the head being replaced by an ISIS flag.

The idol in the poster resembles the 123 feet tall famous Shiva statue located in Murudeshwara town beach of Uttara Kannada district. It is one of the pilgrimage centres as well as a major tourist destination.

The poster claims below the image that, “It’s time to come to break false gods”. The post shared by Anshul Saxena has gone viral and Hindu outfits are furious over it.

Anshul Saxena has asked the state as well as central government to scale up security measures of Murudeshwara town in the backdrop of ISIS magazine publishing the beheaded image. After his appeal, the state government has beefed up the security at Murudeshwara temple.

Murudeshwara coastal town is located very close to Bhatkal town, which is under constant watch of Indian Intelligence agencies for anti-national activities. Terrorists Yasin Bhatkal and others hail from this city.