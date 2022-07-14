Potentia ’22 & Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Oration 2022 at FMHMC

Potentia 2022 & Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Oration 2022 at FMHMC at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: To commemorate the inception of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and the birth anniversary of Dr M L Dhawale, the Dr ML DHAWALE MEMORIAL ORATION was initiated last year with a vision to showcase the potential of research aptitude in students and promotion of homoeopathic research.

This year, POTENTIA, a competitive avenue for student researchers of homoeopathic colleges all over India, was organized on July 13th and Young Researcher Award was instituted and conducted for the student researchers of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College on 14th July 2022.

The objective of this forum is to promote research in homoeopathy in order to evolve further the scientific basis of homoeopathy

On 13th July 2022, 24 Undergraduate and Post Graduate Homoeopathic students from West Bengal, Belgaum, Bangalore, Moodabidri, Tamilnadu, and Dharwad participated in the National level student research paper presentation competition – POTENTIA 2022. Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital and Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical division flagged off the event. He was accompanied by the Prinicpal, Dr E S J Prabhu Kiran, Vice Principal, Dr Vilma Meera Dsouza and the convener, Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Oration, Dr K John Paul. Dr Kurian P J, Chair Person, Scientific committee introduced the Judges for Potentia 2022.

The judges were Dr Shivashankara A R, Professor, Department of Biochemistry, Father Muller Medical College, Dr Sudheer Prabhu, Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Father Muller Medical College and Dr Prashanth Tamboli, H.o.D, Research and Medical Informatics, Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Homoeopathic Institute, Mumbai

The inaugural programme commenced at 9.45a.m followed by welcome address by the Principal. Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator thanked the delegates for participating in the competitions The programme was presided by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions. The Chief Guest of the programme was Dr Bipin Jain, Principal & Director, Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Homoeopathic Institute, Mumbai and the Guest of Honour was Dr Prashant Tamboli, H.o.D Research & Medical Informatics, Dr M L Dhawale Memorial Homoeopathic Institute, Mumbai.

The winners of the research paper presentation were declared and felicitated by the Guests on the dais.

First Place: Dr Pritam Goswami, Mahesh Bhattacharya Homoeopathic Medical College, West Bengal

Second Place: Mr Raj Kannan, Alva’s Homoeopathic Medical College, Moodabidri

Third Place: Dr Shirurkar Manali Ramachandra, Government Homoeopathic Medical College, Bangalore

Later, the convener gave the event report and vote of thanks.

The Keynote address was delivered by the Guest of Honour, Dr Prashant Tamboli on the topic “Need for Fundamental Research in Homoeopathy”

The post-lunch session commenced at 2p.m with the competition for the Young Researcher Award 2022, for the student researchers of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College. Ms Muthu Valliammai Nachiappan was declared as the Young Researcher of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College for the year 2022.

The MCs for the 2-day event were Ms Asha D’Souza, Ms S M Kokhila, Dr Shreyank Kotian, Ms Jeena Joy, Ms Ankitha Karanik and Ms Srikanya